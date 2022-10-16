‘Slip, Slop, Slap!’ propaganda ramping up in Western Australia MVI_7866

The Sunday Times’ editor, Anthony De Ceglie, used his editorial on page 41 of the 9th October 2022 edition, to push the tired old message inflicted upon we Western Australians for decades now, that sunshine is bad for us, when hitting our skin. So black and white, with no shades of grey covered, nor in the 3-page spread in the same edition, titled ‘A Burning Question’, by James Salmon. The nuances matter, and I’ve covered some of them in this video. Big Medicine and Big Pharma do not want the populace getting healthy sun-exposure on their unprotected skin, because done properly, our health is improved as a result. The sun is a health giver, when utilised wisely.
Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional, and I am not giving certified health advice regarding sun exposure.
