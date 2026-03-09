BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on the war
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 days ago

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on the war:

"It's not a matter of whether one agrees with one regime or another — the ones who pay are the civilian population. The bombing of a girls' school..."

She calls for the UN and multilateral diplomacy to be restored, rejects the idea of a "liberator," and affirms self-determination of peoples.

"If there are violations of human rights, the solution must be found in the multilateral framework, not through invasions or wars. That is our position. It has always been our position."

Adding, description from silent video that wouldn't upload:

U.S. Strikes Took Out One Of Two Remaining Iranian Shahid Soleimani-Class Corvettes (Video, Photos) 

One of the remaining two Shahid Soleimani-Class missile corvettes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy was hit by strikes just off the shores of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southwestern Iran on March 9, according to video footage posted online.

The footage shows a massive fireball erupting from the corvette, which was apparently hit by guided bombs, not some anti-ship cruise missile.

The U.S. struck two Shahid Soleimani-Class missile corvettes of four operated by the IRGC Navy on March 4, just five days into the American-Israeli war on Iran. The two corvettes were identified as IRIS Shahid Soleimani, the leading vessel of the class, and IRIS Sayyad Shirazi. The one hit recently is either IRIS Hassan Bagheri, or IRIS Ra'is-Ali Delvari, which was commissioned just last year.


@Southfront

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
Recent News
The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

Kevin Hughes
Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

Laura Harris
Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Willow Tohi
Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Laura Harris
New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

Laura Harris
