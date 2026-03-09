Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on the war:

"It's not a matter of whether one agrees with one regime or another — the ones who pay are the civilian population. The bombing of a girls' school..."

She calls for the UN and multilateral diplomacy to be restored, rejects the idea of a "liberator," and affirms self-determination of peoples.

"If there are violations of human rights, the solution must be found in the multilateral framework, not through invasions or wars. That is our position. It has always been our position."

Adding, description from silent video that wouldn't upload:

U.S. Strikes Took Out One Of Two Remaining Iranian Shahid Soleimani-Class Corvettes (Video, Photos)

One of the remaining two Shahid Soleimani-Class missile corvettes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy was hit by strikes just off the shores of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southwestern Iran on March 9, according to video footage posted online.

The footage shows a massive fireball erupting from the corvette, which was apparently hit by guided bombs, not some anti-ship cruise missile.

The U.S. struck two Shahid Soleimani-Class missile corvettes of four operated by the IRGC Navy on March 4, just five days into the American-Israeli war on Iran. The two corvettes were identified as IRIS Shahid Soleimani, the leading vessel of the class, and IRIS Sayyad Shirazi. The one hit recently is either IRIS Hassan Bagheri, or IRIS Ra'is-Ali Delvari, which was commissioned just last year.





@Southfront