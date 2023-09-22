THIS INSANE WOMAN IS POSSESSED!

IT'S SAD AMERICA IS POSSESSED BY DEMONS NOW AND DRUGS. AMERICAS LEADERS ESPECIALLY THE MEGA CHURCH PREACHERS ARE TO BLAME FOR THIS INSANITY. AMERICA HAS BECOME DRUNK ON MONEY AND POWER AND THAT'S WHY ALMIGHTY GOD IS GOING TO DESTROY HER BECAUSE SHE'S MYSTERY BABYLON SPOKEN OF IN THE BIBLE. AMERICA HAS NO MORAL COMPASS. YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. DON'T FORGET TO GET ARMED. WHEN THE ILLEGALS OR THESE INSANE PEOPLE BANG ON YOUR DOOR THEY'RE COMING TO KILL YOU AND TAKE YOUR THINGS...WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.