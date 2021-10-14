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WALLYTRON 101 IS CALLING OUT STEVE FLETCHER 222 CHANNEL!!!
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53 views • October 14, 2021
📣☠️☠️☠️I CANNOT BE SILENT ANYMORE GUYS AND THIS IS MY FIRST VIDEO LIKE THIS🔴🔴🔴From the beginning Steve Fletcher 222 The Trumpet For My People has said, THIS POISON IS NOT THE MARK OF THE BEAST❗ I SAID OVER A YEAR AGO THAT ALL WATCHMAN HAD BETTER SAY THAT THIS IS THE MOTB BECAUSE IF THEY SAY THAT IT IS NOT THEN MANY WILL TAKE IT AND THE BLOOD OF THOSE FOLKS WILL BE ON THEIR HANDS❗ STEVE FLETCHER 222 BLEW THE WRONG TRUMPET AND HAVE DECEIVED MANY FOLKS AND YOU HAVE LOTS AND LOTS OF BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS AND I HAVE TO """CALL YOU OUT""" FOR THIS EVIL!!!! AND NOW YOU ARE SAYING THAT IT IS THE MARK OF THE BEAST❓❗ GET OFF THE WALL BEFORE YOU CAUSE EVEN MORE DAMAGE AND JUST KNOW THAT THE JUDGEMENT OF GOD IS COMING FOR YOU...BECAUSE EVERYONE WHO TOOK THIS BECAUSE YOU SAID THAT IT WAS NOT THE MOTB IS ON YOU❗❗❗❗❗
YOUTUBE CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/c/wallytron101/featured
YOUTUBE CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/c/wallytron101/featured
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