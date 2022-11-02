China Ramps Up COVID Lockdowns; Workers Leave iPhone Plant

https://gnews.org/articles/503765
Summary：10/30/2022 Bloomberg Markets and Finance: China is stepping up its coronavirus lockdowns after President Xi Jinping cemented his grip on power. Meanwhile, workers are leaving Foxconn, iPhone biggest plant in China, after Covid measures left many of the 200,000 staff facing inadequate living conditions.
