SaltyGoat - Y’all wanna know why the Democrats are FREAKING OUT over USAID? WATCH THIS!!👇🏻
Source: https://x.com/SaltyGoat17/status/1886764407700472231
Hurricane Elon is blowing through Washington, creating panic and pushback wherever he and his government-efficiency minions appear. Mr. Musk sometimes blows hot air, and he needs to be watched to stay within legal guardrails. But he’s also hitting targets that have long deserved scrutiny and reform, which helps explain the wailing over the U.S. Agency for International Development.
https://www.wsj.com/opinion/usaid-donald-trump-elon-musk-marco-rubio-state-department-foreign-aid-8d2a1920