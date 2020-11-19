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Prove All Things 24 - Election Fraud, Plandemic, & Vaccines
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36 views • November 19, 2020
Being a watchman means revealing the goals and the playbook of the globalist cabal. Those that have not sold their souls to Satan still have a chance. There is proof in this video that at least one COVID-19 vaccine has DNA from an aborted 14-week-old Caucasian male fetus.
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