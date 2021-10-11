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Attention Airline Employees: Don't Want to Take the COVID-19 Vaccines? (Must Watch First 5 Minutes)
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1012 views • October 11, 2021
Attention Airline Employees: Don't Want to Take the COVID-19 Vaccines? (Must Watch First 5 Minutes)
What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines?
Dr. Madej: U.S. Lab Examines COVID-19 "Vaccine" Vials Finds TERRIFYING Object w/ Tentacles - WATCH - https://rumble.com/vnhr09-dr.-madej-laboratory-examines-covid-19-vaccine-vials-finds-terrifying-objec.html
Why Does Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum, Bill Gates and China Want You to Take the COVID-19 Vaccines? - WATCH - Learn More About the Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Read Klaus Schwab’s Book Calling for the The Great Reset / The 4th Industrial Revolution and Gene-Editing - https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1633524646&sr=8-1
Read What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines - https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Who Is Attorney Doug Mahaffey?
Founding attorney Douglas Mahaffey has practiced law in California since 1986.Our team of Newport Beach lawyers and legal assistants bring an immense amount of experience to every case. Our consultative approach means that when you hire one of our attorneys you get them all. We represent businesses and individuals in Orange County, Riverside County, San Diego County and throughout Southern California.One unique distinction of our firm that serves our clients well is our extensive trial experience. Our attorneys do not hesitate to try cases when a fair agreement cannot be reached through negotiation or mediation. Mr. Mahaffey himself has litigated more than 50 cases to a verdict across all of our practice areas.We invite you to learn more about our attorneys’ education and work experience by clicking on the respective link below.
Learn More At: http://mahaffeylaw.com/
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
4 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
541 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Learn How to Wake Up Your Friends and Family While Showing Your Support:
https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines?
Dr. Madej: U.S. Lab Examines COVID-19 "Vaccine" Vials Finds TERRIFYING Object w/ Tentacles - WATCH - https://rumble.com/vnhr09-dr.-madej-laboratory-examines-covid-19-vaccine-vials-finds-terrifying-objec.html
Why Does Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum, Bill Gates and China Want You to Take the COVID-19 Vaccines? - WATCH - Learn More About the Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Read Klaus Schwab’s Book Calling for the The Great Reset / The 4th Industrial Revolution and Gene-Editing - https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1633524646&sr=8-1
Read What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines - https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Who Is Attorney Doug Mahaffey?
Founding attorney Douglas Mahaffey has practiced law in California since 1986.Our team of Newport Beach lawyers and legal assistants bring an immense amount of experience to every case. Our consultative approach means that when you hire one of our attorneys you get them all. We represent businesses and individuals in Orange County, Riverside County, San Diego County and throughout Southern California.One unique distinction of our firm that serves our clients well is our extensive trial experience. Our attorneys do not hesitate to try cases when a fair agreement cannot be reached through negotiation or mediation. Mr. Mahaffey himself has litigated more than 50 cases to a verdict across all of our practice areas.We invite you to learn more about our attorneys’ education and work experience by clicking on the respective link below.
Learn More At: http://mahaffeylaw.com/
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
4 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
541 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Learn How to Wake Up Your Friends and Family While Showing Your Support:
https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
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