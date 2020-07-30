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Australians are living in ‘a society overtaken by fear’: Alan Jones
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45 views • July 30, 2020
Australians are living in a society overtaken by a fear which has been cultivated by the nation’s political response to something which is "not a pandemic" according to Sky News host Alan Jones.

“Do these politicians have any idea what they are doing,” Mr Jones said.

“Do they understand they are hurting the very people they say they are trying to help”.

Mr Jones said he is sick and tired of hearing the “monotonous repetition” of the latest number of people who have tested positive to coronavirus around the nation.

“The reality is, in 129 days since this alarmism began, we have had 126 deaths in Australia”.

Mr Jones also said the response by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to the virus has been “woeful and alarming”.

“No one can explain why we did not, from the outset, focus on people at risk”.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScrqgbT9FDc&;feature=emb_title
Sky News Australia YT Channel
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sky newsscamdemiccovid1984alan jonesozzie battler
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