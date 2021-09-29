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044 Is Heaven Real? -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 44
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12 views • September 29, 2021
Episode 44: At last we get to the subject we have been wanting to get to for a long time, Heaven. Is it a real tangible place, or is it a place where ghosts roam? Maybe a state of mind as some teach? What can we learn from the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy?
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Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
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Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wp...
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio files here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxk...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
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