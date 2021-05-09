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🚀🚀🚀DOGE vs FIAT 💵 - Huge Game! -🐕🦺 DOGE outsmarts AI ! - The DogeFather is ELON MUSK - BTFD & Hodl!
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50 views • May 09, 2021
This is a story about the power of human limitless creativity and the positive energy surrounding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency... and about The DogeFather , Elon Musk supporting Doge and the people... Dogecoin seems to become the people's crypto currency in the near future!
Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/affcfwmfzu to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)
DOGEcoin to the moon !!!
__________________
Elon Musk LIVE on SNL tonight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJX9ymv_vUQ
__________________
Subscribe to the COMODEO channel to stay in touch for the coming-soon: "Crypto ABC" education sessions
__________________
Telegram: https://t.me/comodeo
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/doge-vs-fiat-ai-51037121?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&;utm_source=copy_to_clipboard&utm_campaign=postshare
YouTube: comodeo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLFxQ_Y0iWM
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=comodeo&;page=1&uploaded=all
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=comodeo&;kind=video
Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/affcfwmfzu to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)
DOGEcoin to the moon !!!
__________________
Elon Musk LIVE on SNL tonight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJX9ymv_vUQ
__________________
Subscribe to the COMODEO channel to stay in touch for the coming-soon: "Crypto ABC" education sessions
__________________
Telegram: https://t.me/comodeo
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/doge-vs-fiat-ai-51037121?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&;utm_source=copy_to_clipboard&utm_campaign=postshare
YouTube: comodeo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLFxQ_Y0iWM
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/comodeo
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=comodeo&;page=1&uploaded=all
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=comodeo&;kind=video
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