Here you can see Diddily Dee and Diddily Doo on a news conference lying thru their teeth and of course Lloyd never mentioned the Palestinians during his press show - has Lloyd been paid off ?
22 views
•
Published a day ago
•
I think Lloyd is a Cabal player working for the Sniffer and the Ho. Lloyd please wipe that Israeli cum off your lips.
Keywords
newsaustinjoke
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos