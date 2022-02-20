U.S. autism rate rises to highest level on record, according to CDC reportPrevalence of autism spectrum disorder was 1 in 59 among 8-year-olds in 2014, including 1 in 38 among boysYou will NOT hear the Academics speaking to the issue, unless they are talking about those dreaded "conspiracy theorists" but people rarely associate the increase with required vaccines to the increase in autism!In 1966, researchers estimated that about 1 in 2,500 children had autismNow the number is 1 in 59, and naturally, this is after an increase in vaccinations required for school!The CDC will claim that the increase is due to "Doctors diagnosing autism more autism" but that's a fish story! If you think that doctors TODAY are better than doctors 50 years ago.... I have some oceanfront property in Arizona to sell you!Believe what you will.... But I trust the CDC about as much as I trust Pfizer!BOTH have a financial interest in YOU taking vaccines!The CDC owns over 50 patents on various vaccinesYou can find a downloadable PDF table of their "Recommended Vaccines" here:If I had it to do over again I would not have vaccinated my kids!After looking into vaccines, the CDC, the WHO, and the entire medical establishment, due to the insanity of the covid19 Plandemic, I don't trust ANY OF THEM!They exposed themselves with this attempted #Genocide!The full 9 hour deposition can be found here:Stanley Plotkin, Vaccines Deposition, Under Oath, 9 Hour Full VideoMATHESON VS. SCHMITT: DEPOSITION OF STANLEY A. PLOTKIN, M.D.CASE # 2015-831539-DM, JANUARY 11, 2018, COUNTY OF OAKLAND CIRCUIT COURT, FAMILY DIVISION, MICHIGANSUBJECT/DEPOSITION TIMESTAMP VIDEO CONTENT EXCERPTS/QUESTIONS, ANSWERS, STATEMENTS AND DECLARATIONSDownloadable PDF#genocide