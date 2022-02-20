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Stanley Plotkin - Vaccines Deposition Under Oath
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174 views • February 20, 2022
U.S. autism rate rises to highest level on record, according to CDC report
Prevalence of autism spectrum disorder was 1 in 59 among 8-year-olds in 2014, including 1 in 38 among boys
You will NOT hear the Academics speaking to the issue, unless they are talking about those dreaded "conspiracy theorists" but people rarely associate the increase with required vaccines to the increase in autism!
In 1966, researchers estimated that about 1 in 2,500 children had autism
Now the number is 1 in 59, and naturally, this is after an increase in vaccinations required for school!
The CDC will claim that the increase is due to "Doctors diagnosing autism more autism" but that's a fish story! If you think that doctors TODAY are better than doctors 50 years ago.... I have some oceanfront property in Arizona to sell you!
Believe what you will.... But I trust the CDC about as much as I trust Pfizer!
BOTH have a financial interest in YOU taking vaccines!
The CDC owns over 50 patents on various vaccines
You can find a downloadable PDF table of their "Recommended Vaccines" here:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/downloads/child/0-18yrs-child-combined-schedule.pdf
If I had it to do over again I would not have vaccinated my kids!
After looking into vaccines, the CDC, the WHO, and the entire medical establishment, due to the insanity of the covid19 Plandemic, I don't trust ANY OF THEM!
They exposed themselves with this attempted #Genocide!
The full 9 hour deposition can be found here:
Stanley Plotkin, Vaccines Deposition, Under Oath, 9 Hour Full Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFTsd042M3o
MATHESON VS. SCHMITT: DEPOSITION OF STANLEY A. PLOTKIN, M.D.
CASE # 2015-831539-DM, JANUARY 11, 2018, COUNTY OF OAKLAND CIRCUIT COURT, FAMILY DIVISION, MICHIGAN
SUBJECT/DEPOSITION TIMESTAMP VIDEO CONTENT EXCERPTS/QUESTIONS, ANSWERS, STATEMENTS AND DECLARATIONS
Downloadable PDF
https://ia903405.us.archive.org/20/items/plotkin-deposition-summary/plotkin-deposition-summary.pdf
#genocide
Prevalence of autism spectrum disorder was 1 in 59 among 8-year-olds in 2014, including 1 in 38 among boys
You will NOT hear the Academics speaking to the issue, unless they are talking about those dreaded "conspiracy theorists" but people rarely associate the increase with required vaccines to the increase in autism!
In 1966, researchers estimated that about 1 in 2,500 children had autism
Now the number is 1 in 59, and naturally, this is after an increase in vaccinations required for school!
The CDC will claim that the increase is due to "Doctors diagnosing autism more autism" but that's a fish story! If you think that doctors TODAY are better than doctors 50 years ago.... I have some oceanfront property in Arizona to sell you!
Believe what you will.... But I trust the CDC about as much as I trust Pfizer!
BOTH have a financial interest in YOU taking vaccines!
The CDC owns over 50 patents on various vaccines
You can find a downloadable PDF table of their "Recommended Vaccines" here:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/downloads/child/0-18yrs-child-combined-schedule.pdf
If I had it to do over again I would not have vaccinated my kids!
After looking into vaccines, the CDC, the WHO, and the entire medical establishment, due to the insanity of the covid19 Plandemic, I don't trust ANY OF THEM!
They exposed themselves with this attempted #Genocide!
The full 9 hour deposition can be found here:
Stanley Plotkin, Vaccines Deposition, Under Oath, 9 Hour Full Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFTsd042M3o
MATHESON VS. SCHMITT: DEPOSITION OF STANLEY A. PLOTKIN, M.D.
CASE # 2015-831539-DM, JANUARY 11, 2018, COUNTY OF OAKLAND CIRCUIT COURT, FAMILY DIVISION, MICHIGAN
SUBJECT/DEPOSITION TIMESTAMP VIDEO CONTENT EXCERPTS/QUESTIONS, ANSWERS, STATEMENTS AND DECLARATIONS
Downloadable PDF
https://ia903405.us.archive.org/20/items/plotkin-deposition-summary/plotkin-deposition-summary.pdf
#genocide
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