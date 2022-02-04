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VAXXED II: The People's Truth (2019 Documentary) This Follow-Op Documentary Covers Scenes from The More Than 50,000 Miles That Polly and The Vaxxed Team Traveled in The U.S. And Around the World.
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25 views • February 04, 2022
VAXXED II: The People's Truth (2019 Documentary)
This Follow-Op Documentary Covers Scenes from The More Than 50,000 Miles That Polly and The Vaxxed Team Traveled in The U.S. And Around the World.
The Thousands of Interviews They Conducted with Parents and Doctors Who Have Nothing to Gain and Everything to Lose Have Exposed the Alarming Extent of The Vaccine Injury Epidemic.
This Follow-Op Documentary Covers Scenes from The More Than 50,000 Miles That Polly and The Vaxxed Team Traveled in The U.S. And Around the World.
The Thousands of Interviews They Conducted with Parents and Doctors Who Have Nothing to Gain and Everything to Lose Have Exposed the Alarming Extent of The Vaccine Injury Epidemic.
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