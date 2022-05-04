X22 REPORT - Much Will Be Revealed, Renegade Panicking, The Deal Kept Iran Quiet, Control Lost

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Much Will Be Revealed, Renegade Panicking, The Deal Kept Iran Quiet, Control Lost
The [DS] is fighting for their lives, they are running out of ammunition, the push to get people on their side is failing. They will now push everything they have because they know if they lose the midterms it's game over, control will be lost. Iran is next, the deal was kept Iran quiet, Trump took control, will they reveal certain information, tick tock. Renegade is panicking. Scavino sends message, much will be revealed, but not at a cost we can’t recover from.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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