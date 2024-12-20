BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Martial Arts Feat. That DAMAGE 😳 Who Has The Most DANGEROUS Kicks In ONE?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
61 views • 4 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Grappling featuring Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia

Most fights will end up on the ground and any serious martial artist needs to know how to grapple. In this comprehensive program, Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia teaches you everything you need to know to become proficient in the art of no gi ground fighting. Among the topics covered are: passing the guards, sweeps and reversals, chokes, arm locks, leg locks, escapes and defenses. Mastering techniques and combinations will enable you to control and dominate your opponent!

https://tinyurl.com/BJJGrapple


Video credit:

That DAMAGE 😳 Who Has The Most DANGEROUS Kicks In ONE?

Stay connected to the world's most exciting Mixed Martial Arts, Kickboxing, Muay Thai and Submission Grappling action at all times with the ONE Super App.

Live Events - Free access to select ONE Championship events, press conferences, interviews, show premieres, and workouts in real-time.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3BENQbm

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3Dn74D7


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

martial arts mma ufc bjj sport grappling ussportsnetwork ussportsradio one championship
