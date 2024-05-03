The Selected few are pushing us to hot war ! , USA out of CHAD , 2024 August , Trump Disaster

To watch full video go here! - https://rumble.com/v4rqxit-mike-in-thenight-e557-next-weeks-news-today-headline-news-your-call-ins.html





Mike Martins seems to be discussing various geopolitical developments, particularly focusing on military actions, alliances, and aid efforts. He talks about the White House's response to Ukraine's request for Patriots, the UK's deployment of fighter jets in Poland, the US's development of a new doomsday plane, Croatia's acquisition of fighter jets from France, potential UK troop deployment in Gaza, Australia's funding for Ukraine, US troop withdrawals from Chad and Niger, Chinese military activity near Taiwan, and predictions about future events, including civil unrest in America and events related to Donald Trump in August 2024. He appears critical of government actions and expresses skepticism about the motivations behind certain decisions, suggesting they might be driven by ulterior motives like money laundering.





Ukraine Conflict and Aid Efforts: The discussion begins with a focus on the situation in Ukraine, particularly regarding the White House's response to Ukraine's request for Patriots (Patriot missile systems) and the broader military assistance package to Ukraine.

Geopolitical Alliances and Deployments: Mike talks about the UK's deployment of fighter jets in Poland and potential troop deployment in Gaza to aid in distributing supplies. He also mentions Australia's financial support for Ukraine and Croatia's acquisition of fighter jets from France.

US Military Developments: Mike discusses the US's development of a new doomsday plane (survivable Airborne Operations Center project) and troop withdrawals from Chad and Niger, highlighting concerns about US military presence and actions in various regions.

Chinese Military Activity: He notes recent Chinese military activity near Taiwan, following talks between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Chinese officials, suggesting potential escalation in tensions.

Predictions and Skepticism: Mike makes predictions about future events, including civil unrest in America and potential developments related to Donald Trump in August 2024. He expresses skepticism about government actions and motivations, suggesting they might be driven by ulterior motives like money laundering.

Overall, Mike discusses a range of geopolitical developments, military actions, and aid efforts, while also offering predictions and critical analysis of government actions.





