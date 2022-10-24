⚡️ The Ministry of Defense of the Russian FED has Info About the Kiev Regime Planning a Fal$e Flag Provocation Related to Detonation of the so-called 'DIRTY BOMB' or low-yield Nuclear Weapons.

⚡️ The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has information about the Kiev regime planning a provocation related to the detonation of the so-called "dirty bomb" or low-yield nuclear weapons.
The purpose of the provocation is to accuse Russia of using weapons of mass destruction in the Ukrainian theater of operations and thereby launch a powerful anti-Russian campaign in the world aimed at undermining confidence in Moscow.
According to available information, two organizations in Ukraine have specific instructions to create the so-called "dirty bomb". The works are at the final stage.
THE FULL TEXT IS HERE:
https://telegra.ph/Briefing-on-radiation-security-threats-by-the-chief-of-nuclear-biological-and-chemical-protection-troops-Lieutenant-General-Igor-10-24
Briefing on radiation security threats by the chief of nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
A "dirty bomb" is a container with radioactive isotopes and an explosive charge. When the charge is detonated, the container is destroyed, and the radioactive substance is sprayed by a shock wave, while creating radioactive contamination of the area over large areas, and can also lead to radiation sickness.
THIS JUST ADDED:
🇷🇺⚡The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has put its forces and means on standby in the event of a "dirty nuclear bomb" being detonated in Ukraine.
There is also a threat of a nuclear catastrophe at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which will affect most of Europe.
🇮🇱🇺🇦⚡The head of the Israeli Defense Ministry confirmed in a conversation with a Ukrainian colleague that his country will not supply weapons to Kiev - ministry
ALSO - ❗️Radioactive substances when Ukraine detonates a "dirty bomb" can cover Poland, and also spread in the atmosphere at a distance of up to 1,500 kilometers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
