Border Patrol performs 'Street Releases' Dumping Illegals in Tuscon parking lot, 13,000 this week.

Bill Melugin reports: NEW: We witnessed Border Patrol drop off & release this Guatemalan family at a random Dollar Tree store in the Tucson, AZ sector where migrant street releases have been underway due to overcrowding in CBP facilities.
The family had no idea where they were, or what to do next. The Tucson, AZ sector saw a staggering 13,000 illegal crossings this week alone, and it is just one of nine sectors at the southern border.
@BillMelugin_
https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1703081918693056996?s=20
