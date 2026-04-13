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THE CREATURE UNLEASHED: Exposing the Federal Reserve Cartel with G. Edward Griffin | Ep76 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
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There is no law that requires 97% of Americans to file and pay income taxes.


Visit https://stopthefed.com




Come see G. Edward Griffin at the Red Pill Expo


July 11 & 12 ~ On stage in Las Vegas, Nevada ~ Free Livestream


Visit: https://redpillexpo.com




Lara interviews G. Edward Griffin, author of The Creature from Jekyll Island. Griffin explains how the Federal Reserve, created during a secretive 1910 meeting on Jekyll Island, operates as a banking cartel rather than a government agency, profiting from fiat money created from nothing. He discusses how this system fuels national debt, inflation, and economic control. The conversation expands into collectivism versus individualism, the dangers of digital currencies, and the deep state. Despite a sobering outlook, Griffin remains cautiously optimistic that an informed population can drive meaningful change.




00:00:00 – Marxism, Nazism & The Collectivist Con


00:13:00 – Federal Reserve Exposed: The Greatest Scam


00:22:07 – Jekyll Island: The Secret Meeting That Changed America 00:30:00 – Fiat Money, Gold & The Banking Illusion


00:38:00 – Debt Slavery: How The System Controls You


00:44:00 – Digital Currency, CBDC & The Coming Control Grid


00:51:00 – One World Government & The Globalist Takeover


00:58:00 – The Deep State, Lenin & The Enemy Within


01:06:00 – Sun Tzu, Collectivism vs Individualism & The Real War


01:17:00 – AI Religion, False Freedom & The New Technocracy


01:28:00 – 3% Can Change The World: The Path To Victory


01:40:00 – Truth Has Legs: Griffin's Legacy & The Fight Ahead




Join the email list and support Lara’s journalism at https://laralogan.com/


Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe


Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan


Follow G. Edward Griffin on X: :https://x.com/GEdward_Griffin




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Federal Reserve, G. Edward Griffin, Jekyll Island, Central Banking Exposed, Creature from Jekyll Island, New World Order




All music licensed via Artlist.io




https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep76




DISCLAIMER: The views, opinions, and statements expressed by individuals on Going Rogue with Lara Logan are solely their own and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of Going Rogue with Lara Logan, its hosts, producers, owners, or affiliates. Going Rogue with Lara Logan does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information shared by individuals. Listeners are encouraged to verify any claims independently or statements made during the podcast. Going Rogue with Lara Logan, its hosts, producers, owners and affiliates are not responsible for any errors, omissions, or consequences arising from the use of information presented in this podcast, including but not limited to claims of libel, slander, or defamation. By listening to this podcast, you agree that any reliance on the content is at your own risk.




Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding, we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their website, or wants us to add their photo.

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