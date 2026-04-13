THE CREATURE UNLEASHED: Exposing the Federal Reserve Cartel with G. Edward Griffin | Ep76 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan

There is no law that requires 97% of Americans to file and pay income taxes.





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Lara interviews G. Edward Griffin, author of The Creature from Jekyll Island. Griffin explains how the Federal Reserve, created during a secretive 1910 meeting on Jekyll Island, operates as a banking cartel rather than a government agency, profiting from fiat money created from nothing. He discusses how this system fuels national debt, inflation, and economic control. The conversation expands into collectivism versus individualism, the dangers of digital currencies, and the deep state. Despite a sobering outlook, Griffin remains cautiously optimistic that an informed population can drive meaningful change.













00:00:00 – Marxism, Nazism & The Collectivist Con





00:13:00 – Federal Reserve Exposed: The Greatest Scam





00:22:07 – Jekyll Island: The Secret Meeting That Changed America 00:30:00 – Fiat Money, Gold & The Banking Illusion





00:38:00 – Debt Slavery: How The System Controls You





00:44:00 – Digital Currency, CBDC & The Coming Control Grid





00:51:00 – One World Government & The Globalist Takeover





00:58:00 – The Deep State, Lenin & The Enemy Within





01:06:00 – Sun Tzu, Collectivism vs Individualism & The Real War





01:17:00 – AI Religion, False Freedom & The New Technocracy





01:28:00 – 3% Can Change The World: The Path To Victory





01:40:00 – Truth Has Legs: Griffin's Legacy & The Fight Ahead













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Federal Reserve, G. Edward Griffin, Jekyll Island, Central Banking Exposed, Creature from Jekyll Island, New World Order













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