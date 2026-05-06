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Mirrored from "The UK Muslim Rape Gang Inquiry preliminary (Barbarism) findings... Time for Shabana Mahmood, Sadiq Khan, BBC & Serco to resign (explicit, graphic content warning)" https://rumble.com/v78hbss-the-moslem-rape-gang-enquiry-preliminary-barbarism-findings....html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a (also on rumble to follow)
.... Rapes, murder, trafficking (raped with broken glass) slavery and violence children men & woman with Police and Social services and local councillors complicit ...and see all below)
Charles & Andrew, Buckingham Palace staff, the Epstein outrage, Gary Goldsmith, William & Harry, Diana Princess of Wales https://rumble.com/v75fn4y-charles-and-andrew-buckingham-palace-staff-the-epstein-outrage.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
Epstein (et al) Hampstead children, Norwich 3 case, BBC, Vincent Chan 2026, McMartin case USA. Maddie McCann, 'Pizzagate', Baal, Child blood sacrifice, eating human flesh, sex trafficking & paedofilia. 'Monarch' https://rumble.com/v76pmwe-hampstead-children-norwich-3-case-vincent-chan-2026.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
The Revenge of Serco https://rumble.com/v6sqbfv-the-revenge-of-serco.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=14edd178-e264-4b0d-bb52-84b5ff9e0c69
Tavistock, MK Ultra, Common purpose, Child sex abuse, UK, USA, Europe https://rumble.com/v4mobe9-trafficking.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
MPs demand urgent action on London grooming gangs https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c24dyjlypd9o