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Eric Dubay Flat Earth Movement Album Interview
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144 views • October 29, 2020
Mr. Matty Moses and myself sat down for a chat about my banned "The Flat Earth Movement" album and the many conspiracies covered within. To hear my albums and the music discussed during the interview please visit:
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/eric-dubay/1468733191
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Uyuy9penGCOeBkUOAy7ZP
https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=eric+dubay&;i=popular&qid=1539316031&ref=sr_nr_i_20
To hear more from Matty be sure to subscribe to his channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVbIOqVwP1ahCYAA4NFMfPw
And to learn more about our flat, motionless Earth:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/eric-dubay/1468733191
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Uyuy9penGCOeBkUOAy7ZP
https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=eric+dubay&;i=popular&qid=1539316031&ref=sr_nr_i_20
To hear more from Matty be sure to subscribe to his channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVbIOqVwP1ahCYAA4NFMfPw
And to learn more about our flat, motionless Earth:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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