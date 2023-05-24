Obviously we did not go to the moon and Russia knew it

Prof. James McCanney, M.S. Physics
Professor at Cornell University
"Obviously, they didn't go to the Moon. The United States did not go to the Moon.
The Russians knew it all along. I thought at the time we did, but I have since learned, we absolutely did not."
Source @https://youtu.be/Z1UzHcavypY?t=381
