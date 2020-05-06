"Keep Your Eyes Peeled": A modern case study

2nd Amendment, don't leave us now! We don't call 911.



"Keep Your Eyes Peeled" Meaning: To be watchful; alert. To pay attention to something. These NWO folks think they're slick but they will go down, hard. When they mess with Africa, they are dealing with a people who still today remain very close to their native land. Africa is not a prize that will again be taken easily for there will be far too much for these criminals to attend to all at once. Africans will not be fooled by a stream of false flags as others have been. Many others around the world will also continue to be vigilant and alert to shenanigans to strip away their freedoms and their assets and their labor.