January 6th Prosecutions and Oath Keepers' Mission, an interview with Stewart Rhodes

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The DOJ is moving to vacate convictions for Oath Keepers & Proud Boys. Still a felon. Still can't vote or own firearms. But rebuilding begins now. Local security. Constitutional defense. The mission isn't over.
#OathKeepers #J6 #Rebuild #GiveSendGo
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