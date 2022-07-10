"Real Anarchists"

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Jul 10, 2022

Since the new HBO series, “The Anarchists,” is here (six episodes airing every Sunday at 10 p.m. EST)—and since the inevitable tantrums about the term “anarchy” have already begun—I thought it was time to clarify a few things about anarchism, “anarcho-communism,” “anarcho-capitalism,” etc. My book, “The Most Dangerous Superstition,” can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/Most-Dangerous-Superstition-Larken-Rose/dp/145075063X

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