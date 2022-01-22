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MASS EXTINCTION 6 IN PROGRESS - Derek (Global Witness), Rex (Leak Project), BP EarthWatch, Marfoogle, Diamond (Oppenheimer), Jacob Israel, Relentless Mav., Hopi Ng, Doenut Fcty, All Unite - 011922
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284 views • January 22, 2022
Thanks for this video and joining great minds together, go to Global Witness aka Derek Broes, aka the original Guy Fawkes Anonymous.
YouTube great personalities all unite to discuss a possible mass extinction in progress.
Leak Projects Rex Bear, Doenut Factory 'Alex', and Jacob Israel Join Melia and Derek for an important show to discuss the ongoing mass extinction event taking place. This is considered the 6 such event but, how will it happen, who will survive and what will it look like after. From Micro Nova of our sun, Comet strike, Famine, Ice Age, Pandemic, Nuclear war, Moon collision, Alien invasion or many more ways that are on the table for how it all happens. Is there a way to avoid it and if so do you want to survive it? How will the world religions react?
This wonderful panel of guests will discuss these topics and possibly bring others on as surprise guests. Join us LIVE! Subscribe, hit the thumbs up and share the link to this live stream before the show.
Want to learn weapons: my cousin (special forces) is teaching and starting a channel: Subscribe here. The content he is coming will help you prepare tremendously. His name is SAL BROES (Sword And Shield Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8x8T...
Links to channels on show:
Leak Project: https://www.youtube.com/c/Leakproject42
Doenut Factory: https://www.youtube.com/c/doenutfactory
Jacob Israel : https://www.youtube.com/c/JacobIsrael
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Relentless Maverick: https://www.youtube.com/c/SuperBo67Re...
Hopi Ng: https://www.youtube.com/user/hfishjr8111
TheReal BP Earthewatch: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRealBPEa...
Oppenheimer ranch ( diamond)
https://youtube.com/c/OppenheimerRanc...
Links from show:
https://www.jpost.com/science/article...
https://unherd.com/2022/01/how-long-c...
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
This channel is not monetized and can only happen with your support. https://paypal.me/theglobalwitness
Get Global Witness email updates here: https://mailchi.mp/79c3e533782d/globa...
Join the Global Witness Family in fellowship on Discord by clicking the invite link here: https://discord.gg/ep6QVRT
Global Witness Community Social Website http://theglobalwitness.org
Please support the efforts of this ministry here: https://www.paypal.me/globalwitness
BACK UP CHANNEL IS HERE. MAKE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE https://tinyurl.com/globalwitness1260
Follow Global Witness On Twitter : https://twitter.com/TheGlobalWitnes
Global Witness Community Social Website http://theglobalwitness.org
YouTube great personalities all unite to discuss a possible mass extinction in progress.
Leak Projects Rex Bear, Doenut Factory 'Alex', and Jacob Israel Join Melia and Derek for an important show to discuss the ongoing mass extinction event taking place. This is considered the 6 such event but, how will it happen, who will survive and what will it look like after. From Micro Nova of our sun, Comet strike, Famine, Ice Age, Pandemic, Nuclear war, Moon collision, Alien invasion or many more ways that are on the table for how it all happens. Is there a way to avoid it and if so do you want to survive it? How will the world religions react?
This wonderful panel of guests will discuss these topics and possibly bring others on as surprise guests. Join us LIVE! Subscribe, hit the thumbs up and share the link to this live stream before the show.
Want to learn weapons: my cousin (special forces) is teaching and starting a channel: Subscribe here. The content he is coming will help you prepare tremendously. His name is SAL BROES (Sword And Shield Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8x8T...
Links to channels on show:
Leak Project: https://www.youtube.com/c/Leakproject42
Doenut Factory: https://www.youtube.com/c/doenutfactory
Jacob Israel : https://www.youtube.com/c/JacobIsrael
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Relentless Maverick: https://www.youtube.com/c/SuperBo67Re...
Hopi Ng: https://www.youtube.com/user/hfishjr8111
TheReal BP Earthewatch: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRealBPEa...
Oppenheimer ranch ( diamond)
https://youtube.com/c/OppenheimerRanc...
Links from show:
https://www.jpost.com/science/article...
https://unherd.com/2022/01/how-long-c...
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
This channel is not monetized and can only happen with your support. https://paypal.me/theglobalwitness
Get Global Witness email updates here: https://mailchi.mp/79c3e533782d/globa...
Join the Global Witness Family in fellowship on Discord by clicking the invite link here: https://discord.gg/ep6QVRT
Global Witness Community Social Website http://theglobalwitness.org
Please support the efforts of this ministry here: https://www.paypal.me/globalwitness
BACK UP CHANNEL IS HERE. MAKE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE https://tinyurl.com/globalwitness1260
Follow Global Witness On Twitter : https://twitter.com/TheGlobalWitnes
Global Witness Community Social Website http://theglobalwitness.org
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