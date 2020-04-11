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Lack of Air Travel with Free Food for Caretakers of the Earth (John Hickman 2/3)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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69 views • April 11, 2020
John Hickman from the Primitive Ways Channel on YT and I talked about how the lack of human activity across the planet is resulting in visible changes, and how narratives and control mechanisms will be put in place so that our world will not return to the way it was before and usher in a new protected globe, humans are second class at this point. Also ways to become more self sufficient during these unprecedented times.

Subscribe to Primitive Ways Channel with John Hickman https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMe-...

•Wild foraging for spring edible plants in UK and USA
•Botany in a Day wild foraging guide
•Cultivate a food forest
•Once a week driving permit to get food
•Hand making leather with tree bark and an animal hide
•Leather clothing will last a lifetime
•Deer skin and goat skin clothing tough and stretchable, but NOT Lambskin
•Sheepskin sleeping bags
•Tanneries in the UK
•Flint for scraping and cutting
•Steel drums for storing food, rats will eat through plastic
•Garden supplies being sold out as people start to grow their own food
•Just in time delivery credit locks up deliveries stop
•Lack of air travel plants grow better without diffused sunlight

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http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com

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#johnhickman #primitiveskills #selfsufficiency #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution

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http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

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Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
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