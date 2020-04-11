Lack of Air Travel with Free Food for Caretakers of the Earth (John Hickman 2/3)

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•Wild foraging for spring edible plants in UK and USA
•Botany in a Day wild foraging guide
•Cultivate a food forest
•Once a week driving permit to get food
•Hand making leather with tree bark and an animal hide
•Leather clothing will last a lifetime
•Deer skin and goat skin clothing tough and stretchable, but NOT Lambskin
•Sheepskin sleeping bags
•Tanneries in the UK
•Flint for scraping and cutting
•Steel drums for storing food, rats will eat through plastic
•Garden supplies being sold out as people start to grow their own food
•Just in time delivery credit locks up deliveries stop
•Lack of air travel plants grow better without diffused sunlight
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