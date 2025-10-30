BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - October 30 2025 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
74 views • 1 day ago

October 30, 2025

rt.com


Donald Trump tells his War Department to resume nuclear testing on an 'equal basis' just hours ahead of meeting hisChinese counterpart. When or if the military will conduct tests remains unclear, as some in the US confront the possibilities. The American President's order comes as Vladimir Putin announces the successful test of a state-of-the-art, nuclear-powered, underwater drone, noting the vehicle is unmatched globally in terms of speed and operating depth. A collective crime! The UN special rapporteur on Palestine accuses western world powers of complicity in the Gaza war, while Israel's ambassador to the international body takes a combative swipe at those claims. Caracas exposes an alleged CIA false flag operation intended to pit Trinidad and Tobago against Venezuela, as Washington strikes another boat in international waters killing four people.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

