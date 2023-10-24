Jesse Watters | The Biden family has been completely compromised- they’re a living, breathing, blackmail operation and unfortunately for them, and for us, it’s happened again.
A nude photo of Frank Biden, the brother of the president, was discovered on a gay dating website
@JesseBWatters
https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1716628433495540065?s=20
