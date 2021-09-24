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CDS_400 CASES OF AUTISM REVERSED WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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973 views • September 24, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Christopher_David: https://odysee.com/@Christopher_David:c
https://odysee.com/@Christopher_David:c/400-Cases-of-Autism-Reversed-With-Chlori...:4

Kerri Rivera has had very good success with eliminating gut parasites using a highly diluted solution of chlorine dioxide called "MMS". Dr Seneff has explained that MMS also neutralizes glyphosate toxicity. Every city in the country treats municipal water supplies with chlorine so the FDA's hysteria over MMS enemas is baseless. They have even gone so far as to call it "deadly". Well, sure if you drank undiluted chlorine. Whatever happened to "it's the dose that makes the poison" that they always say when we point out the deadly chemicals in vaccines?

Kerri has helped many children recover from autism using a completely safe MMS protocol. But there are people who think autism is just "neurodiverity" and choose to ignore the serious medical issues. A few "neurodiversity" people complained to Facebook and YouTube about Kerri, saying that it's insulting to imply that autism could be "cured". As a result, YouTube has deleted her account. She can be contacted through cdautism.org or kerririvera.com
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vaccineschlorine dioxideautismdepopulationcovid
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