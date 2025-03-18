BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Does God Discipline Those He Loves? (Biblical Truth Explained)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
14 views • 1 month ago

Struggling to understand God’s correction? 📖 In this profound devotion, Roderick Webster reveals why divine discipline is a sign of God’s love for His children. Drawing from Hebrews 12:6-11 and 2 Corinthians 3:18, learn how being adopted into God’s family means transformation through the Holy Spirit, freedom from sin, and a new identity as heirs with Christ. Discover the purpose behind God’s chastening and how it shapes you into His image. Whether you’re wrestling with habits, seeking spiritual growth, or longing for redemption, this message offers clarity and hope. Ready to embrace God’s loving correction? Pray with us and step into your destiny as His child! ❤️ Share this truth with someone needing grace today.


Keywords
bible studychristian identitychristian livingredemptiongods loveovercoming sinspiritual disciplinespiritual renewalhebrews 12eternal hoperoderick websterfaith strugglesdivine correctiongods disciplineadoption into gods familyholy spirit transformationchristian growth2 corinthians 3-18biblical parenting
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Welcome

00:37The Joy of Jesus

01:43Invitation to Trust in Jesus

02:23Adoption into God's Family

02:54Transformation Through the Spirit

05:18Living a New Life in Christ

08:42The Importance of Correction

11:20Call to Salvation and Closing

