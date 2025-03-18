Why Does God Discipline Those He Loves? (Biblical Truth Explained)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Struggling to understand God’s correction? 📖 In this profound devotion, Roderick Webster reveals why divine discipline is a sign of God’s love for His children. Drawing from Hebrews 12:6-11 and 2 Corinthians 3:18, learn how being adopted into God’s family means transformation through the Holy Spirit, freedom from sin, and a new identity as heirs with Christ. Discover the purpose behind God’s chastening and how it shapes you into His image. Whether you’re wrestling with habits, seeking spiritual growth, or longing for redemption, this message offers clarity and hope. Ready to embrace God’s loving correction? Pray with us and step into your destiny as His child! ❤️ Share this truth with someone needing grace today.
00:00Introduction and Welcome
00:37The Joy of Jesus
01:43Invitation to Trust in Jesus
02:23Adoption into God's Family
02:54Transformation Through the Spirit
05:18Living a New Life in Christ
08:42The Importance of Correction
11:20Call to Salvation and Closing