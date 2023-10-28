Tribulation Preparation STEP 1.

Do you know what's coming to America? Are you paying attention? Can you see it… can you feel it in your bones? The times are changing, and prophetical events are happening before our very eyes as we speak. This… is an introduction to preparation… step 1.

Join us for our morning podcast at The Velain Report to learn more!

Be sure to visit us at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com

Watch the Velain Report podcast in video format here:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheVelainReport77

Download the Spreaker podcast app here and take us with you:

https://www.spreaker.com/podcast-app

SUPPORT THE VELAIN REPORT PODCAST:

By visiting our website at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com

Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/cN2eVb4PP4wX1rOfZ0

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=PUDGHV7WL6E6E

Our Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMinistries

Or you can send to: Holy Impact Ministries P.O. Box 233 Carrollton Ohio 44615

Email:

[email protected]