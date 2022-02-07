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PLASTICIZER FOUND IN McDONALD'S DOMINO'S AND OTHER FAST FOOD RESTAURANTS
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320 views • February 07, 2022
THE FDA AND GOVERNMENTS KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON WITH PLASTICIZER FOUND IN OUR FOODS, THEY ARE THE ONES MAKING MONEY FROM ALL THE POISON THEY ARE GIVING US TO EAT, DANGEROUS CHEMICALS IN OUR FOODS YOU STILL TRUST THESE FAST FOOD RESTAURANTS.
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