Australia-China Fighter Jet Encounter Sparks Tensions

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06/06/2022 India media Wion: Australia has accused a Chinese fighter of carrying out a dangerous maneuver near one of its planes in the South China Sea. Australian PM Anthony Albanese has called the encounter “an act of aggression”.