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Written and shared on Feb. 28, 2022
For a copy of the written transcript, please visit the link provided , SHATTERED - My Hiding Place - 444 Prophecy News
https://444prophecynews.com/shattered-my-hiding-place/
Link to The Master's Voice, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
Prophetic Word, 'The Cause for Our Global Oppression', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZFhD0txTSs
Prophetic Word, 'The Lord's End Time Army', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG8SjqCkt-I
Gal. 1:6
2 Tim.3:1-5
Jer.6:16
1 Cor. 12
Matt.24
Rev. 13
Luke 2:52
Gal.3:29
Psa.115:4-8
Eph.6
Rev.12
Dan.11:32
Prov.3:5-6
2Thess.2:9-12
1 kings 19:12
Rom.12:2
1 Pet. 1:13-16
1 Tim. 6:9-10
Luke 21:34-35
2 Cor.3:16-18
1 Cor. 10:21
1 Thess. 5:4-8
Isa. 13:3
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.