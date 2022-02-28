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OMG V -- Staffordshire UK
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75 views • February 28, 2022
Report from the UK war zone. 5:45pm. 26, 6, 2022.
As satan's bells chime 6...7 or 8 sky criminals appear ionising the UK skies...I lost count! This truly is 'The Crime of Our Time'...a crime against humanity itself!
Link to the 1st "OMG!!!" from 12 months ago to the day! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6kho...
Geo-interfering Patently Patented https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
Under An Ionized Sky https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionize...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
As satan's bells chime 6...7 or 8 sky criminals appear ionising the UK skies...I lost count! This truly is 'The Crime of Our Time'...a crime against humanity itself!
Link to the 1st "OMG!!!" from 12 months ago to the day! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6kho...
Geo-interfering Patently Patented https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
Under An Ionized Sky https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionize...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
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