© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Palantir CEO Alex Karp has bought St. Benedict’s Monastery in Aspen for $120 million, a massive 3,700-acre property.
The sale marks the most expensive real estate transaction in Colorado history.
The monastery, owned for 70 years by Trappist monks and described as a “symbol of God’s presence” in a sacred valley of Old Snowmass, is now changing hands.
Source @Real World News
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!