Damage Control

Protection Racket
* The DOJ is worried about its reputation.
* Investigations into Dems are to maintain appearances.
* Leftists use Dem investigations to dismiss Trump targeting.
* Make no mistake — [Bidan]’s DOJ is politicized.
* The White House and DOJ are clearly coordinating an unprecedented legal assault on DJT.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (31 January 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.