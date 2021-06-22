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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1102 - Fred Jackson - Suspect is fit for trial
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1 view • June 22, 2021
Fred was welding security bars at Tri-Miss Recycling in Jackson, when the pair approached wearing hoods. They beat Fred, before robbing him of his cellphone, $500, and his payroll check. Fred was in a coma for over a month, before succumbing to his injuries on March 9th. The whole attack was caught on surveillance cameras.
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