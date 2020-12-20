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Technology: An Escape or Assistant?
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0 view • December 20, 2020
Recently I have been contemplating the nature of technology, and its role on the planet. This has been due to my own personal experience. I have allowed myself to get sucked into the habit of checking my devices constantly, and becoming entranced by the screen, even if what was being displayed on the screen was valuable knowledge. This is some of what I have learned throughout this process:
The control system wants us hooking up with technology constantly, making us completely and entirely dependent upon it for everything. I feel like the system does not really care about what we are watching, or the information we are looking into, since they just want us plugged in period. We are now in a situation where there is this dependency on technology to connect with other human beings. There can be a lot of value to connecting with others over the internet, but unfortunately many do not have awareness to use the internet in this way. Even the few people promoting "truth" get into the habit of gaining pleasure responses from these social media platforms, and tend to forget why they are on these devices in the first place. It becomes something to derive pleasure and attention from, rather than a place to share and express ones gifts. The compelling addictive nature of the devices that we surround ourselves with each day is potent, and if we do not stay vigilant and aware enough, we will end up trapped and taken by the very system we seek to expose.
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The control system wants us hooking up with technology constantly, making us completely and entirely dependent upon it for everything. I feel like the system does not really care about what we are watching, or the information we are looking into, since they just want us plugged in period. We are now in a situation where there is this dependency on technology to connect with other human beings. There can be a lot of value to connecting with others over the internet, but unfortunately many do not have awareness to use the internet in this way. Even the few people promoting "truth" get into the habit of gaining pleasure responses from these social media platforms, and tend to forget why they are on these devices in the first place. It becomes something to derive pleasure and attention from, rather than a place to share and express ones gifts. The compelling addictive nature of the devices that we surround ourselves with each day is potent, and if we do not stay vigilant and aware enough, we will end up trapped and taken by the very system we seek to expose.
If you find value in the content, please consider donating to my PayPal: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
Check out my writing and support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Join Lawrence on:
https://odysee.com/@ThePrincipleofCare:2
https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/
https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson
https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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