In With the New

The prayer Mark mentioned: https://youtube.com/shorts/oHua7cPxzlk





Above, you see the link to the prayer that Mark shared with us. I understand that this will be an evening of partying for some, but I beseech you to avoid alcohol and avoid illicit drugs. DO NOT make yourselves vulnerable to those things of darkness and wickedness and evil. Fight the good fight to remain pure and to stand strong in the sight of God.





I wish you all a happy and blessed new year.





#NewYear, #BeSafe, #Pray