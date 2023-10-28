Create New Account
"We are watching ARMAGEDDON unfolding before our eyes" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted News
The Prisoner
Israel tells Hezbollah that Iran would cease to exist if they attack IDF in Gaza. Col. Douglas MacGregor joins redacted and warns we are watching Armageddon unfolding before our eyes.

Mirrored - Redacted

Keywords
iranrussiaisraelusaarmageddondouglas macgregor

