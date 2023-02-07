"Gates Behind The Bars" by Five Times August | Official Music Video 2023
"Gates Behind The Bars":-
The wimp's on the loose
He's bought all the land
He's out for revenge
To hurt every man
He'll print all the food
And drug every kid
Pretend like he's good
Then hide what he did
Nobody's safe
Nobody's safe
Nobody's safe
'Til we have gates behind
Gates behind the bars
The geek's in control
He's changed his disguise
His chemical world
Will be your demise
He's sick and he's cruel
And acts like he's God
Speaks on the stage
While zombies applaud
Nobody's safe
Nobody's safe
Nobody's safe
'Til we have gates behind
Gates behind the bars
He's coming for you
His plans at the door
He's climbed through the windows
He's part of the war
He deals in the dark
And buys his own truth
He'll package it up
And he'll sell it to you
All the sheep will believe
Afraid they will die
Trapped by the one
Who has wrapped them in lies
The creep's not alone
He plots with his friends
The forum they have Is a circle of sin
There's snakes all around
Who traffic and kill
They'll dope up the world
With needles and pills
No body Is safe
Nobody's safe,
Hey Hey No body Is safe
'Til we have gates behind
Gates behind the bars
No body Is safe
No body Is safe,
Hey Hey No body Is safe
'Til we have gates behind Gates behind the bars
Music & Animation by Five Times August. "Gates Behind The Bars" available on the new album "Silent War" - OUT NOW on all digital music platforms, CD, and vinyl. Links & Lyrics below.
CD: http://fivetimesaugust.com
Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/album/silent-war/1648715796
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0BHL9XD6M
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/68EwoWChMnZpn8pxitsIHG
Bandcamp: http://fivetimesaugust.bandcamp.com
Mirrored - FiveTimesAugust
