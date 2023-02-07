"Gates Behind The Bars" by Five Times August | Official Music Video 2023

"Gates Behind The Bars":-

The wimp's on the loose

He's bought all the land

He's out for revenge

To hurt every man

He'll print all the food

And drug every kid

Pretend like he's good

Then hide what he did

Nobody's safe

Nobody's safe

Nobody's safe

'Til we have gates behind

Gates behind the bars

The geek's in control

He's changed his disguise

His chemical world

Will be your demise

He's sick and he's cruel

And acts like he's God

Speaks on the stage

While zombies applaud

Nobody's safe

Nobody's safe

Nobody's safe

'Til we have gates behind

Gates behind the bars

He's coming for you

His plans at the door

He's climbed through the windows

He's part of the war

He deals in the dark

And buys his own truth

He'll package it up

And he'll sell it to you

All the sheep will believe

Afraid they will die

Trapped by the one

Who has wrapped them in lies

The creep's not alone

He plots with his friends

The forum they have Is a circle of sin

There's snakes all around

Who traffic and kill

They'll dope up the world

With needles and pills

No body Is safe

Nobody's safe,

Hey Hey No body Is safe

'Til we have gates behind

Gates behind the bars

No body Is safe

No body Is safe,

Hey Hey No body Is safe

'Til we have gates behind Gates behind the bars





Music & Animation by Five Times August. "Gates Behind The Bars" available on the new album "Silent War" - OUT NOW on all digital music platforms, CD, and vinyl. Links & Lyrics below.

CD: http://fivetimesaugust.com

Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/album/silent-war/1648715796

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0BHL9XD6M

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/68EwoWChMnZpn8pxitsIHG

Bandcamp: http://fivetimesaugust.bandcamp.com

Mirrored - FiveTimesAugust



