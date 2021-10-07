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Shuttle disaster didnt happen!
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251 views • October 07, 2021
One of the biggest deceptions of 1987. From total of 7 crew members, 6 are identified alive and kicking today, some of which did not even bother to change their names
Fooled time and again by NASA!
Fooled time and again by NASA!
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