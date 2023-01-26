Dr. Naomi Wolf: "It’s 1776 again... All of our major institutions collapsed in the last two years."

(Jan 25, 2023) Dr. Naomi Wolf: "Our political establishment, all the way up to the White House, betrayed us in the most horrific way."





War Room / DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Volunteers’ Reports eBook: Find Out What Pfizer, FDA Tried to Conceal Kindle Edition: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BSK6LV5D





The Stew Peters Show: "The Bioweapon Jab is MUTATING Children! Bill Gates Predicts 'More Severe' Plandemic": https://rumble.com/v2740uq-live-exclusive-the-bioweapon-jab-is-mutating-children-bill-gates-predicts-m.html