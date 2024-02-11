Peter Vaughan with my new series, Name of the Day.

Twice a week I'll be uploading these, going through the alphabet of common and not so common names, trying to give even time to male and female names for each letter.

You can also visit https://profiles.petervaughan.net to get a personality profile and more than a years forecast for yourself or literally anyone else as long as you know their birth name, birth date and their called name. This uses my own extended version of numerology I call the Vaughan Process, combined with more than 40 years of research and development that leaves my reports being totally unique and completely genuine. Find out more at the site !

