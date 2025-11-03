IAN F. AKYILDIZ THINKS YOU ARE JUST "PARANOID PEOPLE FOR DISCOVERING AND TALKING ABOUT HIS RESEARCH FOR DARPA AND THE NSF.GOV FOR THE LAST 18 YEARS!

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1969475264255013280?t=anTdqSt9O8S3Ok7dkeF0Bw&s=19





WHO IS IAN F. AKYILDIZ? EDITOR & CHEIF OF THE INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS UNION-UNITED-NATIONS PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND

https://rumble.com/v6z8bj6-421971810.html

ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz 2023https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz 2024https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

Ian F Akildiz Profesional Background:

1.https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_F._Akyildiz

2.https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/author/37272190700

3.https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/editorial-board.aspx

4.https://n3cat.upc.edu/members/ian-f-akyildiz/

How are you gonna "detox" these "NANOBOTS"??





This is why we encourage people to start reading for themselves!









ian f akildiz bacteria bionanosensors https://search.brave.com/search?q=ian+f+akildiz+bacteria+bionanosensors&source=android&summary=1&conversation=94c384439c3c44014969e8

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1984652467519316156?t=eSRYPcYqf9GyBmNjXpozeQ&s=19





Large-scale nano-biosensing technologies https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nanotechnology/articles/10.3389/fnano.2023.1127363/full?s=09

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Structures





NASA Remote Sensing





“Intergrated photonics biosensors for wearable health monitoring systems”https://nepp.nasa.gov/files/26909/2016-561-Alt-Final-NEPPweb-IP-BOK-TN34661.pdf





21 cfr 50.22 Institutional Review Board Waiver or Alteration of Informed Consent for Minimal Risk Clinical Investigationshttps://www.google.com/search?q=21+cfr+50.22&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8





S.5002 - FDA Modernization Act 2.0

117th Congress (2021-2022)

"The bill also removes a requirement to use animal studies as part of the process to obtain a license for a biological product that is biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product"https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

H.R.238 - Healthy Technology Act of 2025





This bill establishes that artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning technology may be eligible to prescribe drugs.





Currently, certain drugs may be dispensed only upon a prescription provided by a practitioner licensed by law to administer the drug.