IAN F. AKYILDIZ THINKS YOU ARE JUST "PARANOID PEOPLE FOR DISCOVERING AND TALKING ABOUT HIS RESEARCH FOR DARPA AND THE NSF.GOV FOR THE LAST 18 YEARS!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
231 followers
54 views • 1 day ago

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1969475264255013280?t=anTdqSt9O8S3Ok7dkeF0Bw&s=19


WHO IS IAN F. AKYILDIZ? EDITOR & CHEIF OF THE INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS UNION-UNITED-NATIONS PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND

https://rumble.com/v6z8bj6-421971810.html

.

ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz 2023https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

.

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz 2024https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

.

Ian F Akildiz Profesional Background:

1.https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_F._Akyildiz

.

2.https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/author/37272190700

.

3.https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/editorial-board.aspx

.

4.https://n3cat.upc.edu/members/ian-f-akyildiz/

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1984640053767786624?t=f4GtXbAmwHokt1L45Uzbsw&s=19


How are you gonna "detox" these "NANOBOTS"??


This is why we encourage people to start reading for themselves!



ian f akildiz bacteria bionanosensors https://search.brave.com/search?q=ian+f+akildiz+bacteria+bionanosensors&source=android&summary=1&conversation=94c384439c3c44014969e8

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1984652467519316156?t=eSRYPcYqf9GyBmNjXpozeQ&s=19


Large-scale nano-biosensing technologies https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nanotechnology/articles/10.3389/fnano.2023.1127363/full?s=09

.

https://x.com/Eleventhstar1/status/1877157378849710207?t=CV96il3OCJeTfx5-jwzUHA&s=19


Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Structures


NASA Remote Sensing


“Intergrated photonics biosensors for wearable health monitoring systems”https://nepp.nasa.gov/files/26909/2016-561-Alt-Final-NEPPweb-IP-BOK-TN34661.pdf


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1971132057012392007?t=aXlOOBCnNtuTlSQ72q5cFQ&s=19


21 cfr 50.22 Institutional Review Board Waiver or Alteration of Informed Consent for Minimal Risk Clinical Investigationshttps://www.google.com/search?q=21+cfr+50.22&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8


.

S.5002 - FDA Modernization Act 2.0

117th Congress (2021-2022)

"The bill also removes a requirement to use animal studies as part of the process to obtain a license for a biological product that is biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product"https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

.

.

https://x.com/7SEES_/status/1971206217335718125?t=O-kx0A7uBTeO0b63xdxKAw&s=19


H.R.238 - Healthy Technology Act of 2025


This bill establishes that artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning technology may be eligible to prescribe drugs.


Currently, certain drugs may be dispensed only upon a prescription provided by a practitioner licensed by law to administer the drug.

