Florida Surgeon General of Florida on the Investigation Into Myocarditis

December 13, 2022: Governor DeSantis Roundtable on the investigation on the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines.
“We’ve already discussed how much scientific dishonesty and media dishonesty there has been around the Covid-19 Vaccines. Our media has clearly demonstrated it is impossible to report accurately on something if you’re also taking money from that same something.” - Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Surgeon General
He also discusses a recent published study and the results:
"What these researchers did is they performed autopsies on individuals who died suddenly, unexpectedly. It was a study from a German University.
4 out of 35 people actually had myocarditis and it was a type of myocarditis which was different from the type that you can get from viruses. Specifically, it was the type of myocarditis that they attributed to mRNA Covid-19 vaccines."
