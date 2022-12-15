Florida Surgeon General of Florida on the Investigation Into Myocarditis

Florida's chief medical officer, Dr. Joseph Ladapo: "We will study the frequency of observation of myocarditis in the deceased within a few weeks after vaccination against COVID-19."





December 13, 2022: Governor DeSantis Roundtable on the investigation on the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines.

“We’ve already discussed how much scientific dishonesty and media dishonesty there has been around the Covid-19 Vaccines. Our media has clearly demonstrated it is impossible to report accurately on something if you’re also taking money from that same something.” - Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Surgeon General

He also discusses a recent published study and the results:

"What these researchers did is they performed autopsies on individuals who died suddenly, unexpectedly. It was a study from a German University.

4 out of 35 people actually had myocarditis and it was a type of myocarditis which was different from the type that you can get from viruses. Specifically, it was the type of myocarditis that they attributed to mRNA Covid-19 vaccines."

*****

Join us for our VSRF Weekly Update

Featured guests with Founder, Steve Kirsch & Executive Director, Louisa Clary

Every Thursday 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST

Register at https://www.VacSafety.org

The VSRF’s mission is to advance COVID-19 vaccine safety through scientific research, public education, and advocacy, and to support the vaccine injured. https://www.vacsafety.org/

We are grateful for your support which is vital to our work.

Donations are tax-deductible:

https://www.vacsafety.org/donate

Or to text-to-donate, text LIBERTY to 53555