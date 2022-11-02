02/11/2022 China Insight

Residents of the community under lockdown in Hebei District, Tianjin, amuse themselves by looking at the world outside through a shading board. They joked that this is their way to reduce stress and negative emotions.On February 9, Xinxiang, Henan. The man left his hometown to make a living. Before leaving, his wife pretended not to care, but she turned away and quietly wiped her tears. How many people had to leave their families in order to make a living in communist China?Loudi, Hunan, after the Spring Festival holiday, a mother left her hometown to earn money. Her child was reluctant to leave her and lay on the ground crying and desperately pulling mom’s clothes to keep her.February 9, Sichuan. After the Spring Festival holiday, the parents left their hometown to make a living. The girl was staring at the back of their parents as they left and refused to leave. A cry of “Mom” brought tears to her mother’s eyes.On February 9, in Beijing, during the morning rush hour, a pregnant woman wore a “don’t push, don’t squeeze” warning vest to take the crowded subway. Netizens sighed: Young people are under great pressure.Jixi, Heilongjiang. It’s suspected that a man jumped from the third floor of the shopping mall in a drunken state.Fortunately, the children’s playground below was filled with ocean balls, and the amusement facilities saved the man’s life.A quarantined person in a certain place displayed the hotel’s 14-day quarantine fee receipt. Now the quarantine consumption in communist China has developed into a mature and lucrative industrial chain.This is the magnificent Liaoning Chaoyang Municipal Government Building! The expenses of such a grand construction project are all taxes paid by the common people, but the common people will never be allowed to question and interfere in such matters.On February 9, Changle, Fujian. The reporter who made an unannounced visit filmed that after the holiday, government staff members gathered in a crowd to smoke and drink tea during working hours, and said that “There is more time for leisure activities after the Spring Festival.”On February 10, at the entrance of Longhua Bus Station in Shenzhen, Guangdong, a restaurant owner provided homeless people with free meals.In Shenzhen, Guangdong, you can see a large number of people who have no permanent employment and are homeless. At night, they all sleep on the roadside.